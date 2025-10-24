Bay of Bengal low-pressure may intensify into a cyclone; TN set for rains: IMD
Low-pressure system owes its origin to an upper air cyclonic circulation that took shape early Friday morning
A tempest brews over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, 24 October, forecasting the formation of a cyclonic storm by the morning of 27 October.
The low-pressure system, currently meandering over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is expected to gather strength and intensity, marking another dramatic chapter in this season’s active Northeast monsoon.
The IMD bulletin details that the system is likely to move west-northwestwards, evolving into a depression by 25 October, deepening further into a deep depression on 26 October, before swelling into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by 27 October. This dynamic development is set to drench Tamil Nadu with widespread rainfall over the next two to three days.
Already, the state has witnessed heavy showers over the past 24 hours. Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district led the deluge with 15 cm of rain, closely followed by Nalumukku in Tirunelveli at 12 cm, while Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district recorded a modest 1 cm. The low-pressure system owes its origin to an upper air cyclonic circulation that took shape early Friday morning.
The IMD has warned of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated pockets across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until 28 October. Particular attention is drawn to Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts, where heavy rainfall is expected at isolated locations.
For Chennai and its neighbouring districts, residents can anticipate partly cloudy skies, with daytime temperatures hovering around 29°C and nighttime lows between 24°C and 25°C. Occasional spells of light to moderate showers, punctuated by thunder and lightning, are likely to enliven the city over the next 24 to 48 hours, as nature’s monsoon symphony continues unabated.
