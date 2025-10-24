Bay of Bengal low-pressure may intensify into a cyclone; TN set for rains: IMD

A tempest brews over the Bay of Bengal, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday, 24 October, forecasting the formation of a cyclonic storm by the morning of 27 October.

The low-pressure system, currently meandering over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is expected to gather strength and intensity, marking another dramatic chapter in this season’s active Northeast monsoon.

The IMD bulletin details that the system is likely to move west-northwestwards, evolving into a depression by 25 October, deepening further into a deep depression on 26 October, before swelling into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by 27 October. This dynamic development is set to drench Tamil Nadu with widespread rainfall over the next two to three days.