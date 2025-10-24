Rains bring down trees, power lines, waterlogging in many parts of Kerala
IMD issues an orange alert in eight districts, warning of very heavy rainfall
Kerala woke to a scene of chaos on Friday morning, 24 October, as overnight torrential rains and fierce winds wreaked havoc across the state, toppling trees and power lines, damaging homes and vehicles, and disrupting electricity and traffic networks.
Low-lying areas were submerged as waterlogged streets mirrored swollen rivers, a reminder of nature’s relentless force.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in eight districts from 7 am, warning of very heavy rainfall — 11 to 20 cm in isolated pockets — accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.
Residents were urged to exercise caution as the deluge threatened further disruptions, with the IMD emphasising the intensity of the downpour and the potential for localised flooding.
From uprooted trees blocking roads to rivers inching beyond their banks, Kerala grappled with the full fury of the monsoon, a stark spectacle of the season’s might and unpredictability.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines