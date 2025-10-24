Rains bring down trees, power lines, waterlogging in many parts of Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert in eight districts from 7 am, warning of very heavy rainfall — 11 to 20 cm in isolated pockets — accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph.

Residents were urged to exercise caution as the deluge threatened further disruptions, with the IMD emphasising the intensity of the downpour and the potential for localised flooding.

From uprooted trees blocking roads to rivers inching beyond their banks, Kerala grappled with the full fury of the monsoon, a stark spectacle of the season’s might and unpredictability.

With PTI inputs