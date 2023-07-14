BBC documentary: DU moves Delhi HC against order setting aside debarment of PhD scholar

The Delhi University (DU) on Friday moved the High Court against a single-judge order setting aside debarment of Congress student wing National Secretary from taking examinations for a year over his alleged involvement in organising a screening of the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had ordered for the restoration of Lokesh Chugh’s admission.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Najmi Waziri on Friday issued notice to Chugh, a PhD scholar on the appeal filed by DU against Justicr Kaurav’s order.

The matter has been posted for hearing next on September 14.