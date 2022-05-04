BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for 'intimidating' Wriddhiman Saha

They recommended the sanctions to the BCCI's Apex Council, which agreed and imposed the ban.



"The BCCI Committee considered the submissions by both Mr Saha and Mr Majumdar and concluded that the actions by Mr Majumdar were indeed in the nature of threat and intimidation. The BCCI Committee recommended the following sanctions to the Apex Council of BCCI," the letter read.



"The Apex Council of BCCI agreed with the recommendations of the BCCI Committee and imposed the following sanctions: i. 2 (two) year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India; ii. 2 (two) year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India; and iii. 2 (two) year ban on access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities," it added.



The development comes on the heels of the 37-year-old wicketkeeper posting a tweet on February 19 that captured a screenshot of the messages that a journalist had sent him on WhatsApp.



"After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called "Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," the screenshot showed.