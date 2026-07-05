Bengal: 110 complaints against EC, not one accepted by courts

The Election Commission (EC) said 110 petitions were filed against it in the Calcutta High Court during the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, adding that the judiciary upheld all decisions taken by the poll authority.

According to official data, the petitions were filed between 15 March, when the Assembly election schedule was announced, and the completion of the electoral process.

"There was no adverse order against the EC in any of the matters," an Election Commission official said.

The two-phase Assembly elections, held in April, saw the BJP end the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) 15-year rule in the state and form the government for the first time.