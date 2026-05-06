CEC orders swift arrests over Bengal post-poll violence, steps up security vigil

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday directed authorities to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal, following deadly clashes and widespread unrest after the assembly election results.

The directive from the Election Commission of India came a day after at least two people were killed in alleged incidents of violence across the state, with several party offices vandalised.

“Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately,” an official said, quoting the CEC’s instructions.

Kumar also emphasised the need for firm and prompt enforcement of law and order, asking officials to ensure that any attempt to disrupt peace is dealt with decisively.