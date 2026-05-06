CEC orders swift arrests over Bengal post-poll violence, steps up security vigil
ECI directive comes after two killed in post-poll violence, several party offices vandalised
Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday directed authorities to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal, following deadly clashes and widespread unrest after the assembly election results.
The directive from the Election Commission of India came a day after at least two people were killed in alleged incidents of violence across the state, with several party offices vandalised.
“Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately,” an official said, quoting the CEC’s instructions.
Kumar also emphasised the need for firm and prompt enforcement of law and order, asking officials to ensure that any attempt to disrupt peace is dealt with decisively.
The commission has issued instructions to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata Police commissioner, and senior officers of central armed police forces, along with all district magistrates and superintendents of police, to maintain heightened vigilance.
Officials have been asked to conduct continuous patrolling in sensitive areas and remain on high alert. “We have been asked to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and take strict action against any troublemakers,” a senior police officer said.
Amid growing concerns over the law-and-order situation, coordinated deployments of state police and central forces have been intensified across districts to prevent further flare-ups.
The violence follows the declaration of results on 4 May, which saw the Bharatiya Janata Party secure a landslide victory with 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the All India Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule in the state.
Polling for the assembly elections was held in two phases on 23 and 29 April. The Election Commission said it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace is restored swiftly.
With PTI inputs
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