Mamata vows to strengthen INDIA bloc after Bengal election setback

A day after a crushing electoral setback in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee struck a defiant yet reflective tone, pledging to help “strengthen” the Opposition’s INDIA bloc even as she acknowledged the scale of the defeat.

Addressing a press conference at her residence on Tuesday, 5 May, Banerjee said a wave of support had poured in from across the Opposition spectrum, signalling a renewed push for unity after the polls.

“Thankful to all INDIA bloc leaders. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav — leaders called me. Akhilesh will come to meet me tomorrow. Now my target is clear… I will strengthen the INDIA bloc,” she said.

Casting herself as unburdened by power, Banerjee added, “I am a free bird… I had made it clear what I will do with other INDIA bloc leaders.”