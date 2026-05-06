Mamata vows to strengthen INDIA bloc after Bengal election setback
In a social media post, Rahul Gandhi urges leaders not to celebrate TMC’s defeat, saying the results raise serious concerns for democracy
A day after a crushing electoral setback in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee struck a defiant yet reflective tone, pledging to help “strengthen” the Opposition’s INDIA bloc even as she acknowledged the scale of the defeat.
Addressing a press conference at her residence on Tuesday, 5 May, Banerjee said a wave of support had poured in from across the Opposition spectrum, signalling a renewed push for unity after the polls.
“Thankful to all INDIA bloc leaders. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav — leaders called me. Akhilesh will come to meet me tomorrow. Now my target is clear… I will strengthen the INDIA bloc,” she said.
Casting herself as unburdened by power, Banerjee added, “I am a free bird… I had made it clear what I will do with other INDIA bloc leaders.”
The election, however, marked a dramatic reversal of fortunes. The Bharatiya Janata Party swept to power with 207 seats, reducing the Trinamool Congress to just 80 — a verdict that has reshaped Bengal’s political landscape.
Yet, even amid the rout, the Opposition narrative appeared to be recalibrating. During the campaign, several INDIA bloc leaders — including Arvind Kejriwal, Tejashwi Yadav and Hemant Soren — had rallied behind Banerjee.
In a social media post, Rahul Gandhi urged leaders not to celebrate TMC’s defeat, saying the results raise serious concerns for democracy. “Some are gloating over TMC’s loss, but they must understand this is a step forward in the BJP’s attempt to weaken Indian democracy. This is not about one party, it’s about the country,” he said.
Banerjee, meanwhile, signalled a personal retreat from formal power, even as she vowed to remain politically engaged. “I am not going there (to the assembly). I want to live as a less important person. I do not care about the chair. I only care about the people,” she said.
Flanked by party leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya, the Trinamool chief sought to reassure her cadre, ending on a note of resolve: “We will bounce back.”
In defeat, Banerjee’s message carried both the weight of loss and the promise of reinvention — a call to regroup, rebuild and reassert the Opposition’s collective voice in the face of a resurgent BJP.
With PTI inputs
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