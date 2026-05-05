Results a 'conspiracy', Mamata refuses to go to Raj Bhavan to resign

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 5 May, refused to go to Raj Bhavan to tender her resignation. She said she has not lost the election in Bhabanipur and accused her opponents of rigging the result.

Banerjee alleged that the TMC did not contest against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which “worked for the saffron party”.

Addressing a press conference a day after results to the West Bengal assembly were declared, the TMC leader reacted angrily when asked whether she would meet the Governor.

“The question of my resignation does not arise, as we were defeated not by a public mandate but by a conspiracy… I did not lose, I will not go to Lok Bhavan,” she said.

“Why should I resign? We have not lost. Votes have been looted. Where does the question of my resignation arise?” the TMC chief asserted.

She said she would only visit Raj Bhavan to take oath of office, not to resign, and claimed that her party’s mandate had been “stolen”. She said she would “bounce back” and continue her political fight.

The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, ending the TMC’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal and marking a decisive shift in the state’s political landscape.

Reiterating that votes were “looted” in nearly 100 polling booths the outgoing chief minister maintained that the declared victory of BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from Bhabanipur was not legitimate. She also made serious accusations about happenings inside the counting centre.

According to Banerjee, her party’s counting agents were assaulted and forcibly removed. She claimed she was too pushed from behind, beaten and struck in the abdomen and back while she was trying to remain present until completion of counting. She further alleged that CCTV cameras were switched off during the incident and that central forces entered the premises and issued threats.