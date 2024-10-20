RG Kar: Agitating doctors to attend meeting with govt but won't end hunger strike

Agitating junior doctors said they will attend a meeting called by the West Bengal government on Monday to resolve issues related to their demands, emphasising that its outcome will determine whether they will withdraw their indefinite hunger strike.

On 20 October, Saturday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to end their fast-unto-death. She said most of their demands have been met but rejected their insistence on the removal of the state health secretary.

"We will attend the meeting but the hunger strike will not be withdrawn before it," Debasish Halder, one of the agitating medics, told reporters after a general body meeting of the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front on Sunday.

"The outcome of the meeting will decide in what form the agitation will continue," he added.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited the medics for a 45-minute discussion with Banerjee on Monday at the state secretariat, conditional upon the "withdrawal of the hunger strike." However, the junior doctors maintained their demand for the resignation of Health Secretary N S Nigam.