Bengal appoints nine-member committee to review draft Uniform Civil Code Bill

The state Cabinet approved the draft Bill on July 2, following which the government announced that it would seek the committee's recommendations before moving ahead with the legislation.

According to the government, the proposed law aims to introduce a common civil code across the state, replacing separate personal laws based on religion in matters covered by the legislation.

The government has also said that tribal communities, indigenous groups, Kurmis and other recognised ancient tribal communities will be kept outside the ambit of the proposed law. It said the exemption follows the model adopted in Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

The implementation of a Uniform Civil Code was one of the promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its election manifesto for the recent West Bengal Assembly elections. Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had also highlighted the proposal during the election campaign.

The government has said it intends to introduce the final version of the Bill in the Assembly after incorporating the committee's recommendations.

With IANS inputs