Bengal bids farewell to Durga as rains drench sindoor khela, pandal hopping

Vijaya Dashami, the grand finale of Durga Puja celebrations, was observed across West Bengal on Thursday, 2 October, blending devotion, colour, and emotion with the traditional rituals of ‘ghot visarjan’ (symbolic immersion) and the vibrant ‘sindoor khela’ — despite persistent rain that swept parts of the state.

In Kolkata, women draped in red-bordered sarees smeared each other with vermilion at community pujas such as Bagbazar and Kumartuli Sarbojonin, with state minister Sashi Panja also joining in the festivities.

The centuries-old ritual, where married women apply vermilion to the Goddess and to one another, symbolises prayers for their families’ well-being and long lives, creating a striking visual of sisterhood and devotion before the bittersweet farewell to Goddess Durga.

The symbolic immersion, a traditional ritual after the Dashami puja, was performed at iconic celebrations including Sobhabazar Rajbari, Kasimbazar Rajbari in Berhampur, and Belur Math, where monks and devotees carried out the proceedings with solemnity and devotion.