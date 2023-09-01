Bengal blast aftermath: No fresh license to firecracker units at district levels

In the aftermath of a major blast at an illegal firecracker warehouse in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on August 27, the state government has decided to adopt strong measures in granting fresh licenses or renewal of licenses to firecracker utilities.

As the first step on this count, state government sources said, the system of granting fresh licenses or renewal of old licenses for firecracker utilities at the district level would be totally done away with. Instead the process will be done at a centralised level.

“There had been instances of corruption at the district-level in granting of fresh licenses or renewal of licenses, where many such units, including firecracker manufacturing factories and warehouses used to operate without adopting the minimum safety norms. So the state government has decided to centralise the system totally to eliminate possibilities of corruption on this count,” said a senior state government official who did not wish to be named.