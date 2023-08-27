Another explosion in illegal firecracker factory in WB, at least 7 dead

A massive explosion at an illegal cracker factory in Mochpole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district around 9.30 am on Sunday, 27 August has killed several people, many of them workers from Murshidabad district, and flattened a number of houses in the area.

Locals claim the death toll could go as high as 12, though the official count still seems to be seven killed and five injured as bodies continue to be extracted from under the debris at the time of filing this report.

Many local residents also claimed that authorities had turned a blind eye to the goings-on in Mochpole village despite several petitions. Had action been taken, Sunday's tragedy could have been avoided, a man whose house was severely injured in the blast said.

"The premises were rented out by the owner to one Jirat Sheikh of Murshidabad about two years ago. Jirat and his local partner Qaramat Ali set up the cracker manufacturing unit there. There was a minor accident about six months ago, after which villagers petitioned the police and local administration about what was happening. However, no steps were taken. Rather, Jirat used his influence to get one of the petitioners arrested on false charges," said a neighbour, whose house was severely damaged in the blast.