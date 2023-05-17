Five killed, 7 injured in massive explosion at illegal firecracker unit in West Bengal

An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located in Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal killed five people and critically injured seven others on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The impact of the explosion "was so massive" that the factory, which was being run from a residential building, collapsed, police said.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident.

Villagers told PTI that the entire house looked like a "war zone" with body parts and debris strewn all around, including in a nearby pond.

"The illegal firecracker unit was functioning at a house in a village near the West Bengal-Odisha border. Five people were killed and seven others were critically injured in the blast. An investigation is underway," Banerjee said.