Three women killed in blast in illegal cracker unit in Bengal

Three women of the same family, including a minor were killed and several persons were injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit at Budge Budge, about 26 km from Kolkata, police said.



The blast took place on Sunday evening at around 8.30 pm and the three killed are 65-year-old Jamuna Das, her daughter Pampa Ghati and her 10-year-old grand daughter Jayashree, the police of South 24 Parganas, under which the area falls, said on Monday.



The incident was the second of its kind in West Bengal in a week.



At least 30 people, allegedly running illegal firecracker manufacturing units in the locality, were arrested and a large quantity of explosives stored in different houses were seized during police raids throughout the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, the police official said.