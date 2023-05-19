People were forced to work in illegal firecracker unit as Centre stopped MGNREGA funds: TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday claimed that many people were forced to work in an illegal firecracker unit in Egra, where a blast killed nine people, as the Centre has stopped giving funds to West Bengal under the MGNREGA scheme, rendering a large section of people in rural areas in the state jobless.



The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested the prime accused and two others from Odisha in connection with its probe into the blast at the illegal firecracker factory in Purba Medinipur district, where nine people were killed in the explosion earlier this week.

A senior officer said that Bhanu Bagh, the main accused in the case, owns the illegal firecracker unit.



"So many people were forced to work in that illegal firecracker factory as they were out of jobs after the Centre stopped the MGNREGA funds. Poor people are being deprived of work under the scheme due to step-motherly treatment of the state by the Centre," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.