Bengal Statehood Day likely to get assembly greenlight next month

Besides the Chief Minister, state Assembly Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay is also believed to be keen on having a separate state song of West Bengal.

States that already have a state song include Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, among others.

However, the principal opposition party in the state, BJP is against celebrating Bengali New Year’s Day as the Statehood Day for West Bengal, instead they prefer to celebrate the West Bengal Foundation Day on June 20.

This year there had been a tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhavan after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose celebrated West Bengal Foundation Day within the Governor’s House premises on June 20.

Bose emphasised on the 'zero tolerance' for violence and called for the right of the people to vote freely. He said in the Raj Bhawan, “I'm dedicated to the well-being and welfare of the people. Bengal has immense potential and is loaded with talents," according to the NDTV report.

The development attracted scathing criticisms from the chief minister who said that she is stunned at the decision of the Governor on this count. She even sent a communiqué to the Governor, claiming that since inception, the people of West Bengal have never rejoiced, commemorated, or celebrated any day as the foundation day of West Bengal.

