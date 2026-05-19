Corruption case: Bengal clears prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh
State government grants sanction under anti-corruption and money laundering laws over alleged financial irregularities at Kolkata hospital
The West Bengal government has sanctioned the prosecution of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure at the institution.
An order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said the Governor, acting as the competent authority, had approved prosecution proceedings against Ghosh under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The order stated that the decision was taken after a detailed examination of case records, including the FIR and related documents.
The allegations relate to suspected irregularities in procurement and associated administrative matters at the Kolkata-based medical college and hospital while Ghosh served as principal.
The investigation stems from an order passed by the Calcutta High Court on 23 August 2024 directing a probe into the matter following a petition. The FIR, initially registered at Tala police station, was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption Branch.
Subsequently, the CBI registered a regular case against Ghosh and three entities — Maa Tara Traders, Eshan Cafe and Khama Louha — on charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The state government order also noted that the alleged offences fell within the ambit of the PMLA, prompting the Enforcement Directorate to begin a money laundering investigation through the registration of an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in August 2024.
According to the order, the competent authority found prima facie evidence indicating “criminal acts of commission and omission” by Ghosh.
A senior official in the state health department said the sanction was required to allow prosecution before a competent court.
“The competent authority examined all relevant records before granting the sanction. The order has been issued in public interest and in accordance with legal provisions,” the official told PTI.
Ghosh has remained under scrutiny by central investigative agencies since last year over allegations of corruption and financial misconduct linked to hospital administration and procurement practices at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The institution came under intense national focus in 2024 following the rape and murder of a doctor on its premises.
With PTI inputs
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