Corruption case: Bengal clears prosecution of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

The West Bengal government has sanctioned the prosecution of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in connection with alleged financial irregularities during his tenure at the institution.

An order issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said the Governor, acting as the competent authority, had approved prosecution proceedings against Ghosh under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The order stated that the decision was taken after a detailed examination of case records, including the FIR and related documents.

The allegations relate to suspected irregularities in procurement and associated administrative matters at the Kolkata-based medical college and hospital while Ghosh served as principal.

The investigation stems from an order passed by the Calcutta High Court on 23 August 2024 directing a probe into the matter following a petition. The FIR, initially registered at Tala police station, was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Corruption Branch.

Subsequently, the CBI registered a regular case against Ghosh and three entities — Maa Tara Traders, Eshan Cafe and Khama Louha — on charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.