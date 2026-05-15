Three IPS officers suspended as Bengal reopens scrutiny of RG Kar case

The West Bengal government on Friday, 15 May suspended three senior IPS officers and ordered departmental inquiries against them as it reopened scrutiny into the handling of the R.G. Kar rape and murder case nearly two years after the crime triggered nationwide outrage.

The suspended officers are former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal, former deputy commissioner (central) Indira Mukherjee and former deputy commissioner (north) Abhishek Gupta. The government said the suspensions were intended to ensure a fair inquiry without any influence from those under investigation.

Addressing a press conference at Nabanna, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the state government was not reopening the rape and murder investigation itself, which remains under the jurisdiction of the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), but was instead examining the conduct of police officials during the initial handling of the case.

“We are not interfering in the main CBI investigation. We are only taking action on behalf of the state government for mishandling of the situation, offering bribe to the affected family and speaking at press conference despite being not authorised. We are looking into the facts if they were instructed by the former chief minister or any other minister to do such things,” Adhikari said.

The rape and murder of a young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 had sparked massive protests across Bengal and beyond. Questions were raised at the time over delays in filing the FIR, alleged police inaction, the treatment of the victim’s family and attempts to control the public narrative surrounding the case.

The case was handed over to the CBI within 48 hours following public pressure and court intervention. The CBI later identified the same accused as originally identified and arrested by Kolkata Police, who has since been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. However, allegations regarding the conduct of certain police officials during the early stages of the investigation never entirely disappeared.