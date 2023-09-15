Bengal education board's Deputy Secy fined for not implementing court order

The Calcutta High Court on Friday imposed a fine on a Deputy Secretary of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) for not adhering to and implementing an earlier order.

The single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also observed that if a person in the rank of a Deputy Secretary is unable to implement a court order in three months, he has no right to be in the chair.

“He should be either removed from that chair or any other action might be initiated against him,” Justice Gangopadhyay observed.

He also said that the financial penalty should be paid by the deputy secretary concerned from his own coffer and not from that of the board.