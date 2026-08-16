Bengal: Ex-deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee found dead at TMC office

Former West Bengal Assembly deputy speaker and veteran Trinamool Congress leader Ashis Banerjee was found hanging at a TMC party office near his residence in Rampurhat, Birbhum, on Sunday morning, sending shockwaves through the state’s political circles. Police said a purported suicide note was also recovered from the office.

The body was recovered from the party office in Hattala Para, close to Banerjee’s residence, and sent for post-mortem examination. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and examining the contents of the purported note, whose authenticity has not been independently verified.

The one-page note circulating on social media reportedly says that no one was responsible for his death. It also contains Banerjee’s alleged expressions of regret over entering politics and claims that he had never been involved in corruption or taken money in exchange for work.

The note reportedly refers to the Tarapith-Rampurhat Development Authority (TRDA), with Banerjee denying any role in tender decisions, cheque issuance, plan approvals or no-objection certificates. It also alleges that attempts had been made to malign and humiliate him. Police are examining these claims as part of their investigation.

Banerjee, who entered politics during his student days and had also worked as a teacher, represented Rampurhat continuously from 2001 to 2026. During his long political career, he served as deputy speaker of the assembly and held ministerial portfolios including school education and agriculture in the Mamata Banerjee government.