TMC protests attack on Mamata as Abhishek claims BJP role, workers detained

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers took to the streets across West Bengal on Monday, 10 August to protest the alleged attack on former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s convoy in Halisahar, but several demonstrations were disrupted by police action and arrests, escalating the confrontation between the TMC and BJP.

The strongest allegations came from TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who accused the BJP and the state government of backing those who allegedly attacked Mamata on Sunday.

“Yesterday’s incident took place entirely with the government’s support. Without the full backing of the state government, no one would have dared to do such a thing,” Abhishek said outside Parliament in New Delhi.

He said footage from Mamata’s vehicle showed “bricks, stones, mud and other objects” being thrown at the car, and claimed several people involved were linked to BJP leaders. “Several leaders present there were seen campaigning for the BJP candidate. They have photographs with senior BJP leaders. I have those photographs and can produce them,” he said.