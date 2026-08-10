TMC protests attack on Mamata as Abhishek claims BJP role, workers detained
TMC workers protest across Bengal after Mamata’s convoy was attacked in Halisahar, Abhishek accuses BJP leaders of backing attackers
Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers took to the streets across West Bengal on Monday, 10 August to protest the alleged attack on former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s convoy in Halisahar, but several demonstrations were disrupted by police action and arrests, escalating the confrontation between the TMC and BJP.
The strongest allegations came from TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who accused the BJP and the state government of backing those who allegedly attacked Mamata on Sunday.
“Yesterday’s incident took place entirely with the government’s support. Without the full backing of the state government, no one would have dared to do such a thing,” Abhishek said outside Parliament in New Delhi.
He said footage from Mamata’s vehicle showed “bricks, stones, mud and other objects” being thrown at the car, and claimed several people involved were linked to BJP leaders. “Several leaders present there were seen campaigning for the BJP candidate. They have photographs with senior BJP leaders. I have those photographs and can produce them,” he said.
Abhishek also accused the government of trying to silence the opposition. “They do not want the opposition to exist, nor do they want opposition leaders to survive. They want to eliminate them,” he alleged.
Inside the West Bengal Assembly, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh made similar allegations, claiming several of those who attacked Mamata were known BJP workers and demanding their arrest. “The BJP miscreants who attacked Mamata-di on Sunday are known to associate with BJP leaders; they were even chanting BJP slogans during the attack,” Ghosh said.
He named several alleged attackers, including Munna, Prem, Ajay, Somnath and Kalo, and said their identities and political affiliations were known locally. “Many of the individuals who assaulted the former Chief Minister have been identified... Why are they not being arrested?” Ghosh asked.
The controversy began on Sunday when Mamata visited Halisahar to meet the family of Birju Keot, a TMC worker who died in police custody. Her vehicle was allegedly targeted with mud, shoes, bricks and other objects during the visit. The TMC has described the incident as a politically motivated attack.
TMC workers subsequently organised protest marches at Shyambazar, Rajabazar, Hazra, Gariahat and other parts of the state. Several protesters were detained, including youth leader Mrityunjoy Pal in Shyambazar and TMC IT cell spokesperson Upasana Chowdhury at Hazra.
TMC leader Vaishwanar Chatterjee claimed around 30 protesters were detained from Hazra and taken to Kalighat Police Station, where protesters continued raising slogans.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra also condemned the attack and blamed the BJP, saying she did not believe TMC workers or ordinary people were responsible. “The BJP attacked Mamata-di,” she said. “BJP does not want Didi to come out of her home and hence they are attacking her.”
Abhishek also accused the BJP of preventing the TMC from holding public programmes and weakening the opposition through defections. “They are targeting those who continue to support and work for the Trinamool Congress,” he said.
“The BJP and its ‘B-Team (Ritabrata Banerjee faction)’ together have ruined Bengal. I believe that after witnessing what they have done over the past three months, the people of Bengal will not forgive them,” Abhishek said.
With competing claims over responsibility for Sunday’s violence and Monday’s protests ending in detentions, the Halisahar incident has quickly become another major flashpoint in West Bengal’s increasingly confrontational political landscape.