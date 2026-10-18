Bengal forms high-level panel to review puja safety after Kolkata stampede

Adhikari said the committee would be led by Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Rajesh Sinha, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim.

The Chief Minister also announced that an investigation would be conducted under a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court to establish the circumstances leading to the stampede on Saturday, 17 October.

Kolkata Police have obtained CCTV footage from Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab and will examine the role of those responsible for managing the crowd that evening.

With agency inputs