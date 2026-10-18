Bengal forms high-level panel to review puja safety after Kolkata stampede
Committee to recommend safety guidelines for major pandals; separate investigation under a sitting High Court judge to examine the incident
A high-level committee will review crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at major Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also announced an investigation under a sitting Calcutta High Court judge into the Chorbagan stampede.
At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured; police have obtained CCTV footage to examine the role of those managing the crowd.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a high-level committee to review safety arrangements at major Durga Puja pandals across the state following the stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal, which killed at least 19 people and injured 25 others.
The panel will examine crowd management, exit routes and structural safety at prominent puja venues and recommend comprehensive guidelines to prevent similar incidents.
Adhikari said the committee would be led by Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Rajesh Sinha, Director General of Fire Services Anuj Sharma and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Javed Shamim.
The Chief Minister also announced that an investigation would be conducted under a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court to establish the circumstances leading to the stampede on Saturday, 17 October.
Kolkata Police have obtained CCTV footage from Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab and will examine the role of those responsible for managing the crowd that evening.
With agency inputs