The Kolkata stampede killed 18 and left 15 reportedly critical, raising questions over crowd control, restricted exits and alleged diversion of police for VIP duties during Amit Shah’s visit.

Political scrutiny centres on the organising committee’s July takeover by BJP leaders, including a relative of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, after previous members reportedly resigned under pressure.

Shah cancelled Sunday’s programmes to visit the injured, Modi announced compensation, and several major puja pandals were closed amid concerns over safety and policing.

Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had inaugurated the Chorbagan Puja pandal. One of his relatives, allegedly his nephew, is part of the new organising committee foisted in July 2026 after the previous committee members resigned ostensibly under political pressure.

Add to this the arrival of union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Saturday evening and a large number of policemen said to have been diverted to VIP duty and to help dismantle book stalls put up by the Left parties, in particular the CPI(M) at different puja pandals.

All this has led to a perfect political storm following the stampede on Saturday evening that has taken a toll of 18 lives with 15 more devotees said to be in critical conditions.