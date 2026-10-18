Rain, rumour, VIP passes and politics blamed for the stampede at Puja pandal
Rain, crowd surge, VIP lane closure, ironwork collapse, loudspeaker announcement and BJP office-bearers’ committee takeover after May 2026 polls blamed for stampede; official toll 18
The Kolkata stampede killed 18 and left 15 reportedly critical, raising questions over crowd control, restricted exits and alleged diversion of police for VIP duties during Amit Shah’s visit.
Political scrutiny centres on the organising committee’s July takeover by BJP leaders, including a relative of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, after previous members reportedly resigned under pressure.
Shah cancelled Sunday’s programmes to visit the injured, Modi announced compensation, and several major puja pandals were closed amid concerns over safety and policing.
Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had inaugurated the Chorbagan Puja pandal. One of his relatives, allegedly his nephew, is part of the new organising committee foisted in July 2026 after the previous committee members resigned ostensibly under political pressure.
Add to this the arrival of union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata on Saturday evening and a large number of policemen said to have been diverted to VIP duty and to help dismantle book stalls put up by the Left parties, in particular the CPI(M) at different puja pandals.
All this has led to a perfect political storm following the stampede on Saturday evening that has taken a toll of 18 lives with 15 more devotees said to be in critical conditions.
In 2021, the Sreebhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja in Kolkata was shut down after three people were grievously injured in a stampede-like situation. In 2015, the Deshaprioya Park Puja in south Kolkata was shut down after a near-stampede situation injured around 11 people.
The role of Kolkata police has come under scrutiny. Reports on Sunday morning speak of poor coordination and even poor presence of the police at different pandals. With BJP leaders having taken over the organisation of most of the prominent puja pandals, police, it is accused, were wary to intervene.
There are also reports of CRPF personnel including RAF being utilised to dismantle book stalls put up by Left parties at puja pandals. On Saturday evening bulldozers were sent to Jadavpur to dismantle one such stall but they had to retreat in the face of resistance by people and Left supporters.
Also Read: Bengal: Durga Puja gets a BJP makeover
The union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata during a sudden spell of rain. As a large police force stood in attendance, an elaborate welcome ceremony was lined up with artistes dressed in their finery greeting the home minister in the rain as people rushed to shield the VIPs with umbrellas.
The4 home minister postponed his programmes in Bengal scheduled for Sunday and declared that he would visit the hospital instead to meet the injured. Shah wrote in a post on X, "I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter."
A report in The Telegraph on the stampede states, “A handful of volunteers were manning the crowd. One lane was apparently restricted for VIP movement. The other exit for the public at large was uneven with the narrowest at 10 feet and widest at 30 feet. Those who managed to get over the stairs and reach the exit gate could not move out…’the adjoining lane was closed. No ambulances were allowed. The police had fled. Local residents rushed to rescue those trapped inside’, said a visitor to the pandal.
Newspapers reported that on 17 July, 2026, just a few days before the Khuti Puja, Chor Bagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samiti office bearers resigned suddenly and a new committee took over. The new committee has Debdeep Adhikari, a close relative of CM Suvendu Adhikari along with BJP MLA Vijay Ojha and other leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the stampede in Kolkata was extremely distressing and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. The post triggered sharp reactions from a section of the people who recalled Modi’s tweet when part of a flyover had collapsed in the city. The PM had then described it as God’s message to get rid of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state.
Police have closed several prominent Pujas including Suruchi Sangha and Chetla Agrani. Tala Prattoy also announced that its pandal will remain closed until further notice.
Kolkata Police helpline numbers:
Kolkata police has issued the following helpline numbers for those in need of assistance:
8003455678
03322141310