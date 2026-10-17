Bengal: Durga Puja gets a BJP makeover

Kolkata, indeed the whole state of West Bengal, is witnessing a culture shock. Giddy with power, the new BJP government in the state is going bananas over Durga Puja this year. From painting busy flyovers in rainbow hues, ‘inspired’ by international pedestrian plazas, to splurging an eye-popping Rs 180 crore on a show at Eden Gardens — the city's iconic cricket stadium — the state is witnessing the kind of Durga Puja it has never seen before.

Gobananas, a Gujarat-based event management company, was paid a reported-but-unconfirmed Rs 180 crore for the Eden Gardens event. Finance minister Swapan Dasgupta, facing criticism for ignoring local event managers and talent, is reported to have blamed the local firms. At a private gathering, he reportedly told his guests, “We hope companies from West Bengal will draw lessons and be prepared to play a bigger role next year.” His explanation was greeted with diplomatic silence but what Dasgupta left unsaid was how the tender rules made it impossible for local companies to bid.

The government’s ‘request for proposal’ required a hefty Rs 1 crore deposit and 3 per cent performance security that small bidders couldn't possibly cough up. Also, bidders had to have an average annual turnover of Rs 50 crore or more and a track of executing national/international events that cost Rs 20 crore or more in the last decade, specifically for government projects. That effectively shut the doors on local players.

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No one was surprised that the contract went to a Gujarati firm. But it was the spending spree and style that raised eyebrows. Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to the event, which explained the ‘cost no bar’ approach. But Bengalis were aghast to see the gaudy, televised laser-and-drone spectacle and the bastardised ‘dhunuchi naach’, a traditional high-energy devotional dance ritual performed in front of the goddess.