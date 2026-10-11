Lost in translation: KMC cleans up Durga Puja slogan after Mamata attack

KMC revises mixed Bengali-Hindi Durga Puja slogan after the TMC alleges Hindi imposition.

Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee and Kunal Ghosh attack the original wording, turning a cleanliness campaign into a language row.

Bengali sentence is corrected, but original Hindi slogan remains at the top of the poster.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) set out to welcome Goddess Durga to a clean city. Instead, it found itself cleaning up a political mess of its own making — one involving a Bengali-Hindi mash-up, an angry Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a slogan that apparently needed a language lesson before it could pass muster.

The civic body had publicised a cleanliness drive running from 10 to 21 October during the Durga Puja festivities with the slogan ‘Mayer korbo Swacchata Se Swagat’. The sentence combined Bengali and Hindi in a linguistic experiment that seems to have pleased neither language nor the TMC.

The opposition party promptly accused the BJP government of imposing Hindi on Bengal. The KMC, which is currently run by an administrator, subsequently revised the wording. The new slogan read ‘Swachhatar sathe Maa ke swagata janai’ — a Bengali sentence conveying the message of welcoming the goddess with cleanliness.

There was, however, a small complication. While the civic body cleaned up the main sentence, the original Hindi phrase ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ remained at the top of the revised poster. The language had been corrected, but the evidence had not quite been removed from the scene.