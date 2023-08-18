Bengal Governor made party in Trinamool's PIL on JU fresher's death

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has been made a party in the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Trinamool Congress in the Calcutta High Court over the mysterious death of a fresher at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University (JU).

The first year student of Bengali honours died under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel on August 10. It is suspected that he became a victim of ragging.

The Governor has been made a party in the PIL since by virtue of his chair, he is the Chancellor of Jadavpur University. Also, since Jadavpur University is currently running without a permanent Vice Chancellor, the overall responsibility of the affairs of the state university rests with the Chancellor.