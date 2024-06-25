Bengal: Mamata fumes at MLAs, bureaucrats, cops for below-par civic amenities

Alleging that civic amenities almost everywhere in West Bengal have gone for a toss, chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 24 June, questioned the ministers, MLAs and bureaucrats whether they expect her to sweep the streets of the state or not.

Chairing a meeting held at the state secretariat, primarily to review the performance of the various civic bodies in the state, an angry Banerjee slammed a minister, a former TMC mayor and a few bureaucrats for their “below-par performance”.

"Do I have to go out to sweep the roads now? You cannot walk looking up in the sky at times; you also have to look down. Nobody sees the condition of the roads and the street lights. They are just raising taxes and deploying people and both the police and the (civic) administration are not doing anything," Banerjee said at the meeting.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also said that the performance of the civic body officials will be reviewed by a team including vigilance department officers, the additional director general of police (Law & Order), an additional commissioner of police, officers from the CID and the director of security.

The chief minister said all tender processes will be centralised from now on to check “illegal monetary deals”.

She said the state urban development department has been allocated Rs 51,500 crore since 2011 when the TMC came to power in West Bengal.