Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to consider abolishing NEET

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 24 June, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider abolishing NEET, and reverting back to the system of conducting the exam by states in the wake of the paper leak row.

In a letter to the PM, Banerjee also called for strong action against those involved in the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

“I strongly urge upon you to consider and take immediate steps to restore the previous system of conducting this examination by the state governments and abolish the NEET examination. This will help restore normalcy and confidence of the aspirant students in the system,” she said in her two-page letter.

Drawing the PM’s attention to “allegations of paper leak, taking bribes by certain people and the officials involved in the conduct of the examinations, opening of window to accommodate certain students to apply for examinations, grace marks etc”, the chief minister dubbed those as “serious issues which need complete attention and requires a thorough, clean and impartial probe”.