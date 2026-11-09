Bengal: Man wanted in 12-year-old’s rape and murder dies in police firing

Dilip Roy, accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Uttar Dinajpur, died in police firing during an operation to arrest him

Police said Roy opened fire at officers tracking him in Raiganj, prompting them to retaliate

The incident is the fourth reported fatal police encounter in West Bengal since the BJP came to power

A man wanted in connection with the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district died in police firing during an operation to arrest him overnight, officials said on Monday.

Police said the accused, Dilip Roy, fired at a team that had traced him to a village in Raiganj’s Gouri gram panchayat area. Officers returned fire, injuring him.

Roy was taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to a police official.

A senior officer said the team located Roy following a tip-off after searching for him for four days. The officer described the firing by police as an act of self-defence.

According to police sources, a bullet fired by Roy struck a police vehicle’s tyre. Investigators also believed he was planning to leave West Bengal through the Bihar border.