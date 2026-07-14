Bengal municipality job case: ED summons TMC MLA’s wife, two sons for interrogation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the wife and two sons of Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore municipality recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The summons were issued as part of the ED’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led state government. The probe agency is examining documents linked to recruitment in Kamarhati Municipality, from where Mitra is a three-time legislator.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, the names of Mitra’s family members surfaced during scrutiny of documents related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The three have been asked to appear before ED officials at the agency’s Kolkata regional office in the Central Government Office (CGO) Complex at Salt Lake next week.

The development follows ED searches conducted in June at two residences linked to Mitra — one in Bhabanipur in South Kolkata and another in Kamarhati on the northern outskirts of the city. Similar search operations were carried out at seven other locations in and around Kolkata as part of the investigation.