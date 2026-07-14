Bengal municipality job case: ED summons TMC MLA’s wife, two sons for interrogation
Summons are part of ED’s probe into alleged municipal recruitment irregularities during previous TMC regime
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the wife and two sons of Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra for questioning in connection with the alleged multi-crore municipality recruitment scam in West Bengal.
The summons were issued as part of the ED’s ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led state government. The probe agency is examining documents linked to recruitment in Kamarhati Municipality, from where Mitra is a three-time legislator.
According to sources familiar with the investigation, the names of Mitra’s family members surfaced during scrutiny of documents related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. The three have been asked to appear before ED officials at the agency’s Kolkata regional office in the Central Government Office (CGO) Complex at Salt Lake next week.
The development follows ED searches conducted in June at two residences linked to Mitra — one in Bhabanipur in South Kolkata and another in Kamarhati on the northern outskirts of the city. Similar search operations were carried out at seven other locations in and around Kolkata as part of the investigation.
Mitra, a senior TMC leader, has represented the Kamarhati assembly constituency three times — from 2011 to 2016 and again from 2021 onwards.
The municipality recruitment case is also being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which conducted searches at Mitra’s residence in October 2025. The CBI began probing the matter following a Calcutta High Court order.
The latest summons come days after the CBI filed a chargesheet against former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose and his son Samudra Bose before a special PMLA court in Kolkata in connection with the case. The chargesheet also names IAS officer Jyotishman Chattopadhyay and two corporate entities allegedly linked to Bose and his son.
The ED’s investigation into municipal recruitment irregularities began after the agency uncovered leads during searches at the residence of Ayan Shil, an alleged middleman linked to both the municipality recruitment case and the school recruitment scam.
Following the Calcutta High Court’s directions, the CBI arrested Shil and launched a parallel probe along with the ED. Investigators have claimed that assets worth more than Rs 100 crore allegedly linked to Shil were traced during the investigation.
With IANS inputs