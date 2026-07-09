BJP makes 'exception' for ex-TMC MPs, puts its own 'no turncoats' line to test

'Rebel' TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee, however, struck a more restrained note. "They were my colleagues. They left TMC and have full liberty to join any party they want," he said.

The inductions came a day after the notification for three Rajya Sabha vacancies from West Bengal was issued, fuelling speculation over whether the BJP could nominate the three former MPs to the Upper House.

Bhattacharya neither confirmed nor denied the possibility. "Let the discussion continue," he said.

Defending the party's decision, BJP spokesperson Sapan Das argued that the BJP needed experienced leaders to strengthen its organisation. "We have to rule Bengal for the next 50 years. There is no doubt that we won with the votes of the people but we don't have an organisation at all levels. There are many good people who can do a lot of good for society and hence we will take them even if they were in TMC. They first left TMC and then joined BJP," Das said.

Dutifully, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy criticised the political situation in West Bengal and praised BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. "We all know the greatness of Syama Prasad Mukherjee and he fought for the country. My father also had a little contribution. These 49 years of Left and TMC rule have completely destroyed Bengal. We heard trade union slogans all these years. We have seen all the parties in Bengal except the BJP," he said.

Roy also claimed that despite the TMC winning 29 Lok Sabha seats, public anger against the party surfaced within months. "TMC won 29 Lok Sabha seats but within four months, all of Bengal was on the streets because of RG Kar (rape and murder case). Bengal politics was always anti-Centre and this pushed us away from the rest of India. Here, political parties compete to prove how strongly they can oppose the Centre," he said.