TMC accuses EC of acting at BJP's behest after meeting rebel faction
Party questions Commission's decision to meet expelled leaders, while Ritabrata Banerjee faction claims support of two-thirds of TMC MLAs and asserts it is the real Trinamool
Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sagarika Ghose and Saugata Roy on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it granted an audience to a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, which claims to represent the "real Trinamool".
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose questioned how individuals expelled from the party for allegedly violating party discipline could be recognised by the Election Commission as representatives of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).
"It is now evident before the nation that the Election Commission of India is no longer functioning independently. The Election Commission is being directed by the BJP, particularly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Ghose alleged.
She argued that, under the Commission's own rules, only duly authorised representatives of a recognised political party are entitled to meet the Election Commission or submit official representations on its behalf.
"How could individuals who had allegedly violated party discipline and held meetings in various hotels be recognised by the Election Commission as the legitimate representatives of the party?" she asked.
Ghose maintained that only representatives authorised by the All India Trinamool Congress could present the party's official position before the Commission. She further argued that a legislative party alone cannot decide on the merger of a political party.
Citing the Supreme Court's 2023 judgment in the Shiv Sena case, she said the court had clearly held that Members of Parliament or Members of the Legislative Assembly cannot, by themselves, bring about the merger of a political party.
"Such a decision can only be taken by the political party itself," she said.
Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy also criticised the Election Commission for allowing what he described as expelled TMC members to meet the full bench despite having no authorisation from party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.
Calling the Commission's decision unprecedented, Roy alleged that the meeting had taken place at the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of an attempt to engineer splits within regional political parties.
"There has never been a similar instance in the past," he said.
Roy also referred to earlier attempts by opposition MPs to initiate impeachment proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying signatures had been collected although the process did not move forward.
He further alleged that "financial irregularities" in the Ram Mandir donation fund were being used to encourage defections in political parties.
The veteran TMC leader also condemned the recent egg-throwing incident involving party MP Mahua Moitra in Nadia's Kaliganj.
"Moitra had already informed the Director General of Police. I have sought an appointment with the Speaker of the Lok Sabha regarding whether an elected Member of Parliament should be prevented from freely visiting her own constituency," Roy said.
Addressing the legal aspects of the dispute, Roy argued that Section 4(1) of the Anti-Defection Law does not permit a legislative party to unilaterally merge with another political party. He added that the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, contains no provision allowing a small group of legislators to form a separate faction and claim a recognised party's election symbol.
He also referred to the 1969 split in the Indian National Congress, saying the Election Commission had adopted a similar interpretation of the law at the time.
Roy said the Trinamool Congress would decide later whether to submit a formal representation to the Election Commission over what it described as the Commission's conduct.
"We demand that the party's bank account be restored without delay," he added.
Meanwhile, the rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee met the full bench of the Election Commission in New Delhi on Thursday. The delegation comprised ten representatives, including nine MLAs and one former minister, and met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Banerjee said his faction had convened a special session of the party on 22 June and constituted a new national working committee excluding both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.
He said the delegation had informed the Election Commission about the newly constituted committee and claimed that his faction enjoyed the support of two-thirds of the party's MLAs.
"There is no room for any dispute. Two-thirds of the party's MLAs are with us. Former ministers are with us. Councillors and Zilla Parishad members are with us too," Banerjee claimed.
Responding to the rebel leaders' claims, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dismissed them and reaffirmed the party's support for Mamata Banerjee.
"Trinamool is synonymous with Mamata Banerjee. All workers and supporters stand with her. Those claiming to be the 'real' faction today had submitted affidavits to the Election Commission just two months ago bearing the signatures of both Mamata-di and Abhishek. What happens when a tenant suddenly claims to be the homeowner?" Ghosh said.
According to sources, the rebel group has told the Election Commission that it is the "real Trinamool" and has sought control over the party's name, the Twin Flowers election symbol and party funds.
However, when asked whether the group had formally staked a claim to the election symbol, Banerjee replied: "Why should we claim the symbol? What is there to claim? Two-thirds of the MLAs are with us. We are the Trinamool."
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has rejected the rebels' claims, maintaining that the expelled leaders have no authority to represent the party. Senior leaders insist that the recognised organisation remains under Mamata Banerjee's leadership and argue that any attempt by expelled members to claim the party's identity, symbol or organisational structure has no legal or constitutional basis.