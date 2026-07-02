TMC accuses EC of acting at BJP's behest after meeting rebel faction

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Sagarika Ghose and Saugata Roy on Thursday accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of acting under the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after it granted an audience to a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, which claims to represent the "real Trinamool".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose questioned how individuals expelled from the party for allegedly violating party discipline could be recognised by the Election Commission as representatives of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).

"It is now evident before the nation that the Election Commission of India is no longer functioning independently. The Election Commission is being directed by the BJP, particularly by Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Ghose alleged.

She argued that, under the Commission's own rules, only duly authorised representatives of a recognised political party are entitled to meet the Election Commission or submit official representations on its behalf.

"How could individuals who had allegedly violated party discipline and held meetings in various hotels be recognised by the Election Commission as the legitimate representatives of the party?" she asked.

Ghose maintained that only representatives authorised by the All India Trinamool Congress could present the party's official position before the Commission. She further argued that a legislative party alone cannot decide on the merger of a political party.

Citing the Supreme Court's 2023 judgment in the Shiv Sena case, she said the court had clearly held that Members of Parliament or Members of the Legislative Assembly cannot, by themselves, bring about the merger of a political party.