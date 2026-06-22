TMC rebels move to strip Mamata of organisational control

West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been plunged into its deepest internal crisis yet after a rebel faction led by leader of the opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday, 22 June, claimed to have removed the party's founder Mamata Banerjee from organisational control and announced the formation of a new national working committee for what it described as the "real" Trinamool Congress, though the constitutional validity of the move remains in question.

The dramatic development unfolded at a special session held at a luxury hotel in New Town shortly after the presentation of the West Bengal Budget. Attended by around 60 TMC MLAs and nearly 70 councillors, the dissident camp declared that the existing national working committee had ceased to be valid and unveiled a new leadership structure that excludes Mamata Banerjee.

The move marks the culmination of months of growing unrest within the TMC, which intensified after allegations emerged that the signatures of several MLAs had been forged in documents submitted to the Assembly speaker regarding appointments to key legislative posts.

Ritabrata Banerjee and Entally MLA Sandipan Saha were among the first to challenge the legitimacy of the signatures, triggering a rebellion that gradually spread through the party's legislative ranks. Several MLAs subsequently rallied behind Ritabrata, who eventually secured the support of a majority of dissident legislators. The revolt has since extended beyond the Assembly, with councillors and local leaders increasingly joining the rebel camp.