Mamata back on the streets as hawker eviction row intensifies

Just weeks after suffering a major setback in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again took to the streets of Kolkata on Wednesday, leading a protest march against the ongoing eviction of hawkers across the state.

In a surprise move that caught even many party leaders and sections of the administration off guard, Banerjee arrived at Esplanade (Dharmatala) and joined a procession protesting what she described as the "inhuman" eviction of hawkers without adequate rehabilitation.

Walking at the front of the march, Banerjee was accompanied by Trinamool leaders Kunal Ghosh, Dola Sen and Ratna Sur. Protesters raised slogans against what they termed a "bulldozer policy" and carried placards demanding protection for the livelihoods of thousands of small traders.

The march began near the Tipu Sultan Mosque and proceeded along Lenin Sarani towards Raja Subodh Mullick Square.

For Mamata Banerjee, the hawker issue is about much more than a protest against footpath evictions.

After losing power in the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has been struggling to regain political momentum. The party has also faced organisational difficulties, internal uncertainty and questions about its future direction.

Political observers believe the hawker movement provides Banerjee with an opportunity to reconnect with one of her party's traditional support bases — the urban poor, small traders and informal workers who depend on street vending for survival.

The issue also allows her to project herself once again as a leader of street movements, a political identity that helped build her career over decades.

Many hawkers fear losing their only source of income. By standing alongside them, Banerjee is attempting to position herself as the voice of those who feel vulnerable amid the ongoing eviction drives.

Party leaders argue that footpath vendors and roadside traders support entire families and that rehabilitation must come before any eviction.

Before the Trinamool formally entered the agitation, the Left parties were the most visible political force opposing the eviction drives.