Mamata plans sit-in over alleged post-poll violence and electoral irregularities

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to return to the streets for the first time since the Assembly election results were announced on 4 May. On Tuesday, 2 June, she is expected to stage a sit-in protest at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Dharmatala, Kolkata, alleging widespread electoral irregularities and post-poll violence following her party's defeat.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, an application seeking permission for the programme has already been submitted to Kolkata Police. However, approval has not yet been granted, raising uncertainty over whether the demonstration will be allowed to proceed. Party leaders remain hopeful that permission will be received in time.

If approved, the protest is scheduled to begin at 10 am and continue throughout the day. Mamata Banerjee is expected to join the gathering later in the afternoon, alongside senior party leaders, workers and supporters.

The Trinamool chief has repeatedly alleged that the BJP prevented the true democratic verdict from being reflected in the election results. She has claimed that polling agents were removed from counting centres, winning positions were reversed and electoral outcomes were manipulated in numerous constituencies.

Following the declaration of results, Banerjee argued that her party had not been defeated by the will of the people. She claimed that the Trinamool Congress should have won between 220 and 230 seats but that the outcome was altered in at least 150 constituencies. She has also demanded a detailed report on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used during the election.

The Assembly election dealt a severe blow to the Trinamool Congress, which secured only 80 seats. The BJP went on to form the government with a commanding majority. Mamata Banerjee herself lost the Bhabanipur constituency to BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes. Adhikari was sworn in as Chief Minister on 9 May. The BJP also recently won the Falta Assembly seat by a significant margin.

Banerjee has also accused the BJP government of carrying out widespread post-poll violence across the state. According to Trinamool leaders, party workers and supporters have been assaulted, party offices have been occupied or vandalised, and thousands of workers have been arrested in what they describe as politically motivated cases. The party has also alleged that BJP supporters have created an atmosphere of fear in several districts.