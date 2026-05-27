Bengal: FIR against Mamata for remarks ‘hurting religious sentiments’

An FIR has been registered against Mamata Banerjee following allegations that certain remarks made by her hurt religious sentiments and provoked communal disharmony, police officials said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on 20 May. The lawyer alleged that police initially refused to register the complaint and acted only after repeated follow-ups.

According to the complaint, two separate statements allegedly made by Banerjee — one during a religious event earlier this year and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the assembly elections — offended the sentiments of “millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world”.