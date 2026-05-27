Bengal: FIR against Mamata for remarks ‘hurting religious sentiments’
Police say FIR includes charges of intimidation, defamation, spreading false statements and outraging religious sentiments
An FIR has been registered against Mamata Banerjee following allegations that certain remarks made by her hurt religious sentiments and provoked communal disharmony, police officials said on Wednesday.
The complaint was filed by advocate Rinki Chattopadhyay Singh at the Siliguri Cyber Crime Police Station on 20 May. The lawyer alleged that police initially refused to register the complaint and acted only after repeated follow-ups.
According to the complaint, two separate statements allegedly made by Banerjee — one during a religious event earlier this year and another at a Dharmatala protest ahead of the assembly elections — offended the sentiments of “millions of Sanatani Hindus across India and the world”.
The complainant also accused the Trinamool Congress chief of making “unconstitutional and provocative” remarks. Referring to one of the statements cited in the FIR, the lawyer alleged that Banerjee had said a particular community could “finish off” others within five minutes if it wished.
“Such comments are not expected from a person holding a constitutional position,” the complaint stated.
Police said the FIR includes charges related to criminal intimidation, intentional insult aimed at provoking breach of peace, circulation of false statements, criminal defamation and deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
A senior officer of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate confirmed that an investigation has been initiated into the matter.
“We have received the complaint, and a case has been registered as per procedure. The matter is under investigation, and all aspects mentioned in the FIR are being examined,” the officer said.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines