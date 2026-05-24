Mamata says INDIA bloc likely to meet in early June, vows opposition fight

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said INDIA bloc leaders were likely to meet in the first week of June to chalk out a joint political strategy, asserting that the opposition alliance was prepared for a long battle. “We are ready to fight, and we will not give up till the end,” the Trinamool Congress chief said during a Facebook Live address.

Launching a fresh attack on the BJP, Banerjee alleged large-scale electoral manipulation and claimed the Trinamool’s mandate had been overturned in around 150 Assembly constituencies.

“Winning seats were turned into losing seats and losing ones into winning seats,” she alleged, claiming that the TMC would otherwise have won between 220 and 230 seats.

Senior BJP leader Keya Ghosh rejected the allegations, accusing Banerjee of refusing to accept the electoral verdict and resorting to conspiracy theories to explain the defeat. “If the elections of 2011, 2016 and 2021 were fair, why are you suddenly raising questions now?” Ghosh said, alleging that Banerjee was disregarding constitutional institutions.

Banerjee repeated allegations of irregularities in voter rolls and election procedures, claiming the electoral process had been compromised. “Nearly 60 lakh names were deleted initially through the SIR process. Though many were restored later, we have information suggesting manipulation and irregularities at different stages,” she alleged.

She said the TMC would pursue legal remedies in constituencies where doubts remained over the conduct of polls. The former chief minister also accused the BJP of using intimidation against political opponents. “The more the BJP tortures TMC in Bengal, the more problems it will face in New Delhi,” she said.