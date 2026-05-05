‘Mandate stolen’: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over TMC’s loss in Bengal
Congress leader comes out in support of TMC, cautions against political one-upmanship within opposition ranks
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), terming its victories in West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls a “theft” of the people’s mandate and a step towards “destroying Indian democracy”.
In a strongly worded post on X, Rahul Gandhi also came out in support of the Trinamool Congress, which was defeated in Bengal, and cautioned against political one-upmanship within opposition ranks.
“Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss. They need to understand this clearly — the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy,” he said.
Calling for unity, Rahul Gandhi urged political parties to rise above partisan considerations. “Put petty politics aside. This is not about one party or another. This is about India,” he added.
The remarks come a day after the BJP swept to power in West Bengal, unseating the TMC, while also retaining Assam for a third consecutive term, consolidating its position in the region.
Rahul Gandhi’s comments signal the Congress leadership’s attempt to frame the electoral outcome as part of a larger ideological battle, even as it seeks to rally opposition forces in the aftermath of the results.
With PTI inputs
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