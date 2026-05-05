‘Mandate stolen’: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP over TMC’s loss in Bengal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), terming its victories in West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls a “theft” of the people’s mandate and a step towards “destroying Indian democracy”.

In a strongly worded post on X, Rahul Gandhi also came out in support of the Trinamool Congress, which was defeated in Bengal, and cautioned against political one-upmanship within opposition ranks.

“Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss. They need to understand this clearly — the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy,” he said.