‘Raid raj’ behind weak investment: Congress targets govt

The Indian National Congress on Tuesday criticised the Modi government over what it described as a persistent slowdown in private corporate investment, arguing that key economic policies have failed to deliver the expected results.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the reluctance of companies to invest has become a major obstacle to achieving higher economic growth. He pointed out that despite reductions in corporate tax rates and claims of improved ease of doing business, private investment has not picked up as anticipated.

Ramesh argued that the lack of investment is linked to weak consumer demand, which he attributed to stagnant real wages. “In the absence of sufficient demand, there is little incentive for companies to expand capacity or undertake fresh investments,” he said.