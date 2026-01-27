Inequality on the rise, welfare in retreat: Modi govt’s economic growth numbers under fire from Congress

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Congress on Tuesday, 27 January, released a report titled “The Real State of the Economy 2026”, arguing that inequality in India is rising sharply while welfare spending is steadily being rolled back under the Modi government.

The party also issued a point-wise rebuttal of what it called the government’s “manufactured growth narrative”.

Addressing the media, Prof. Rajeev Gowda, former MP and Chairman of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Research Department, accused the Centre of being “fixated on slashing welfare”.

“The Modi government is dismantling the social safety net for the poor, the youth, farmers and women — the four ‘castes’ the Prime Minister claims to care about,” Gowda said. He added that the government’s “triumphalist propaganda” echoed the hubris of the India Shining campaign under an earlier NDA regime.