As TMC splits in Delhi, Mamata's loyalists stand their ground

As Mamata Banerjee spent Monday in New Delhi holding meetings aimed at strengthening Opposition unity within the INDIA alliance, a political storm was gathering within her own party, which may soon no longer even be hers.

Reports emerged that around 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their desire to support the BJP-led NDA and seek recognition as a separate bloc. The development marked the most serious parliamentary challenge to Mamata Banerjee's leadership since she founded the TMC as a breakaway faction of the Congress, nearly three decades ago.

Yet amid the rebellion, a smaller group of eight MPs chose to stay.

For supporters of Mamata Banerjee, that loyalty carries significance beyond simple arithmetic. Several of those who remained are among the party's most recognisable faces and have shared some of the defining moments of theTMC's political journey.

The group includes Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Saugata Roy, Kirti Azad, Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Mala Roy.