Bengal: Inside the backlash against Abhishek Banerjee

The rise of Abhishek Banerjee — in the news recently over the assault on him by alleged BJP workers and the seeming 'public anger' against him — within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been one of the defining developments in West Bengal politics over the past decade. As national general-secretary of the party and widely regarded as the political heir to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek had become one of the most influential figures in the organisation.

His rise, however, also generated resistance from sections of the party's old guard. In recent years, a number of TMC leaders, former legislators and dissidents have publicly criticised his leadership style, the growing role of political consultants, and what they describe as the centralisation of power within the party.

The criticism became particularly visible after the TMC's May Assembly election defeat, when several leaders openly questioned decisions taken by the leadership and the influence of consultants associated with I-PAC.

One of the most common complaints has been that decision-making became increasingly concentrated around Abhishek Banerjee and a small group of advisers. Former and dissident leaders have alleged that traditional channels within the party weakened over time and that senior leaders who had built the organisation at the grassroots level found themselves sidelined.

Among the strongest public criticisms came from Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, who said, "The person who destroyed the TMC bit by bit is Abhishek Banerjee. He did whatever he wanted." TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh similarly alleged, "Abhishek created a second power centre within the party."

Others argued that the party was changing in character. TMC spokesperson Kohinoor Mazumdar accused the leadership of turning the party into a corporate organisation, while senior leader Atin Ghosh drew a distinction between Mamata Banerjee's political journey and that of her nephew, remarking, "Mamata has risen from the grassroots, while Abhishek has been a new-age leader."