Mamata must remain supreme leader: First cracks emerge in TMC rebel camp

A day after engineering one of the most dramatic upheavals in the Trinamool Congress's history, newly recognised leader of opposition Ritabrata Banerjee finds himself confronting an unexpected problem: his own supporters are unwilling to follow him all the way.

Several MLAs from the 'rebel' TMC bloc on Thursday publicly rejected Ritabrata's suggestion that Mamata Banerjee should serve as a "chief adviser" to the reconstituted legislature party, insisting instead that she remain the party's undisputed leader.

The unease surfaced less than 24 hours after Ritabrata pulled off a stunning legislative coup. On Wednesday, 3 June, 58 TMC MLAs broke ranks with the party leadership, elected the expelled former Rajya Sabha MP as leader of the legislature party, and secured recognition from the Assembly speaker, effectively wresting control of the Assembly wing from the organisation led by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

The move elevated Ritabrata to the post of leader of opposition and triggered the gravest internal crisis in the TMC's 28-year history.

Yet, even as the dissidents celebrated their takeover, they continued to insist that Mamata Banerjee remain the party's supreme leader, portraying the rebellion not as a revolt against the party founder but as a corrective to what they described as the growing influence of her nephew and former party national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

For Ritabrata — a politician whose career has taken him from the CPI(M) to the TMC and now into a political arrangement sustained by the support of legislators operating within a BJP-dominated Assembly — the backlash represented an early reminder of the limits of the coalition he has assembled.

"We were told that the party would continue under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. She is not merely an adviser. We want the party to function under her leadership," rebel MLA Gulshan Mullick told reporters after a meeting of the dissident camp.