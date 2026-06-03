First split in TMC's 28-year history as rebels seize control of legislature party

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) split for the first time in its 28-year history on Wednesday as 58 rebel MLAs seized control of the party's legislature wing, elected expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as their leader and secured recognition from the West Bengal Assembly speaker.

In a dramatic escalation of the crisis that has gripped the party since its defeat in the Assembly elections, the dissidents formally staked claim to the legislature party by submitting a letter carrying the signatures of 58 of the TMC's 80 MLAs. Speaker Rathindranath Basu accepted the claim, recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the leader of the opposition and opened the Assembly chamber designated for the post.

The development has created an unprecedented political situation in West Bengal. For the first time, the state's principal opposition in the Assembly is being led not by the organisation headed by Mamata Banerjee but by a breakaway faction that has pledged to function as a "constructive opposition", maintain dialogue with the government and support measures it considers beneficial to the state.

Critics argue that the arrangement risks creating a government-friendly opposition within the House, potentially diluting the adversarial role traditionally expected of the principal opposition party. Supporters of the dissident camp, however, contend that constructive engagement with the government should not be mistaken for political compromise.

The rebellion marks the culmination of a revolt that began with allegations that signatures of several MLAs had been used without authorisation on a proposal seeking recognition of senior TMC MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as leader of opposition. What initially appeared to be an internal procedural dispute rapidly snowballed into an open challenge to the party leadership and has now resulted in an unprecedented split within the legislature party.