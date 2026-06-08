TMC dissent deepens as Sukhendu Ray quits; rebel MLA predicts more exits

The simmering internal crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Monday after rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee described veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray’s resignation from the party and the Upper House as part of a widening wave of dissent against the leadership.

Banerjee, who heads a breakaway faction in the West Bengal Assembly, said Ray’s exit was not an isolated decision but reflected what he called a “unity of will” among dissatisfied leaders within the party.

“Ray is a senior leader, and his resignation marks the unity of will among us and a significant section of party leaders who are outside the state assembly,” Banerjee said. He added that more MPs were likely to distance themselves from the party in the coming days.

The rebel MLA, who has been recognised as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly after securing the backing of 58 of the TMC’s 80 MLAs, claimed he was in touch with several parliamentarians who shared similar grievances.

His remarks came amid contrasting political developments in New Delhi, where TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, and senior MPs attended an INDIA bloc meeting, even as reports emerged of a separate gathering of dissident TMC MPs at Union minister Bhupender Yadav’s residence.