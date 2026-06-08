TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border in extortion cases
Khan's arrest comes weeks after Calcutta High Court vacated his interim protection in the Falta police station cases
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on Monday in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him, police said.
Khan's arrest comes weeks after the Calcutta High Court vacated the interim protection that had shielded him from coercive action in the cases filed at Falta police station in South 24-Parganas district.
"Around seven FIRs have been registered against him, and he has been arrested from the India-Nepal border area in north Bengal," a police officer said.
Authorities, however, did not immediately disclose the exact location of the arrest or details of the operation that led to Khan's detention.
The development follows a significant setback for Khan in the Falta assembly repoll held on 21 May. Although he had announced the withdrawal of his candidature days before polling, his name remained on the ballot and he eventually finished fourth in the contest.
The Calcutta High Court on 26 May had withdrawn the interim protection earlier granted to Khan, clearing the way for investigators to proceed with action in the extortion-related cases.
Khan has been at the centre of political controversy in recent months, with opposition parties repeatedly targeting the ruling Trinamool Congress over allegations surrounding his conduct.
Police are expected to produce him before a court and seek custody for further questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the extortion complaints.
The arrest is likely to intensify political sparring in West Bengal, where the ruling party and opposition have frequently clashed over allegations of corruption, extortion and misuse of political influence.
With PTI inputs
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