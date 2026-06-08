TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border in extortion cases

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan was arrested near the India-Nepal border in north Bengal on Monday in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him, police said.

Khan's arrest comes weeks after the Calcutta High Court vacated the interim protection that had shielded him from coercive action in the cases filed at Falta police station in South 24-Parganas district.

"Around seven FIRs have been registered against him, and he has been arrested from the India-Nepal border area in north Bengal," a police officer said.

Authorities, however, did not immediately disclose the exact location of the arrest or details of the operation that led to Khan's detention.