Falta repoll takes dramatic turn as TMC’s Jahangir Khan withdraws from contest

Visibly emotional and dressed in a white shirt and black trousers, he added, “I am a son of the soil of Falta. I want Falta to remain peaceful, healthy and prosperous. Let there be even greater development in Falta. My dream was to build a ‘Golden Falta’. That is why our Honourable chief minister is giving a special package for Falta’s development. For that reason, I have decided to withdraw from the electoral battle scheduled for 21 May.”

Although the deadline for withdrawal of nominations has already passed, Jahangir’s name will remain on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) despite his decision not to campaign.

When repeatedly asked whether the party leadership had directed him to withdraw, Jahangir avoided giving a direct answer. “I am stepping aside in the interest of Falta’s development and for the people of Falta. I have answered many questions over the past few days. I have nothing further to say,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Jahangir approached the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking protection, and within 12 hours the TMC leader announced that he would not contest from Falta.

His announcement came as BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was leading a roadshow in Falta in support of BJP candidate Debangshu Panda. Following Jahangir’s statement, BJP workers celebrated on the streets with saffron-coloured abir.

The Falta constituency has acquired political significance because it falls within Abhishek Banerjee’s Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. During the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Abhishek secured a lead of more than 168,000 votes in the Falta Assembly segment and went on to win Diamond Harbour by a record margin of over 710,000 votes.

However, his absence from the repoll campaign has raised questions within political circles and even among Trinamool workers. Several local party leaders privately expressed disappointment that the party’s “commander” had not campaigned in a constituency considered one of the party’s safest strongholds.

One local Trinamool leader said, “The party suffered a statewide defeat in the assembly elections. At such a critical time, if Abhishek retreats into the shadows instead of leading from the front, workers will become even more demoralised.”

According to party sources, Abhishek is expected to attend a meeting of Trinamool MLAs at Kalighat residence of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, leaving virtually no possibility of him campaigning in Falta before polling ends.

Speculation has also grown that security concerns may have played a role in his absence. Political observers pointed to fears that BJP supporters could surround or target him after the withdrawal of his Z-Plus security cover and pilot escort facilities. However, Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty dismissed such claims.