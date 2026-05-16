Bengal: Arrests, FIRs, political rhetoric intensify ahead of crucial Falta re-poll
The development comes amid growing accusations from the TMC that its leaders and workers are being targeted through old or revived criminal cases
The political temperature in West Bengal has intensified sharply ahead of the re-election in the Falta Assembly constituency on 21 May, with fresh criminal cases, arrests and strong political rhetoric dominating the campaign trail.
The constituency has now emerged as a prestige battle for the BJP government because Falta falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency — a political stronghold of senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who retained the seat in the recent Lok Sabha election with a margin of more than seven lakh votes.
For the BJP, making electoral inroads into Falta is being viewed as symbolically important in its attempt to weaken the TMC’s organisational dominance in the Diamond Harbour belt, long considered one of Abhishek Banerjee’s strongest political bastions. Political observers say this explains the unusually aggressive campaigning by senior BJP leaders and the heightened administrative activity in the region ahead of the 21 May re-poll.
In the middle of the controversy, Falta Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan has now been named in an FIR linked to an alleged incident from nearly nine years ago — a move the TMC leader has described as politically motivated and “completely false”.
The FIR was lodged after a local resident alleged that his house was attacked in 2017 by Jahangir Khan and several associates because he supported the BJP. The complainant further alleged that during the violence, his six-year-old daughter was struck by a stone and later died from her injuries. He claimed that despite attempting to file a police complaint at the time, the police refused to register an FIR.
Rejecting the allegations, Jahangir Khan said, “This is a lie and since the government has changed, BJP is trying to take revenge. We have approached the Calcutta High Court for justice. The then officers of the Falta police station have also denied that such an incident ever happened in their jurisdiction.”
The development comes amid growing accusations from the TMC that several of its leaders and workers are being targeted through old or revived criminal cases soon after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. Senior TMC figures have alleged that the new administration is using the police and investigative machinery to settle political scores ahead of the Falta re-election.
Legal experts, however, say the age of a case alone does not automatically invalidate it. Advocate Nirmalya Jana said, “A case can legally be filed against a political leader after nine years, provided the alleged offence is serious enough to have no time limit under Indian law. While a shift in political power often triggers or accelerates such investigations, the legal validity of the case depends entirely on the nature of the crime, the law of limitation, and the discovery of evidence.”
He further added, “The accused political leader has the right to approach the High Court or Supreme Court to get the case quashed. If the court finds that the nine-year delay lacks a credible explanation and was filed purely out of political malice, it will strike down the case.”
The FIR against Jahangir Khan came only hours after another major development in Falta. Saidul Khan, Vice-President of the Falta Panchayat Samiti and considered a close associate of Jahangir Khan, was arrested late on Friday night in connection with multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder, spreading violence and bomb-related allegations. Police claimed the arrest followed a special operation based on intelligence inputs.
While the BJP alleged that Saidul Khan and his associates were attempting to create fear ahead of polling day, the TMC accused the new BJP-led administration of carrying out a campaign of intimidation against opposition leaders. According to TMC leaders, the timing of the arrest — just days before voting — raises serious questions about the neutrality of the administration.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari further escalated the political battle during meetings in Diamond Harbour and Falta, where he repeatedly attacked the TMC leadership and promised strict police action against those allegedly involved in political violence and corruption during the previous regime.
Addressing an administrative meeting in Diamond Harbour, Adhikari said, “The law of the rulers will no longer prevail in the state; the rule of law has now been established.” He directed police officers to strictly follow the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and announced that there would be “no compromise” on political violence, extortion or women’s safety.
The Chief Minister also encouraged people to file fresh complaints regarding political violence, police excesses and alleged “cut-money” demands linked to government welfare schemes. He announced that individuals accused on the basis of documentary evidence, including online payment records and bank transfers, could face arrest.
Adhikari additionally declared the dissolution of the State Police Welfare Board, claiming that it had become “a frontal organisation of a political party”. Referring to recently arrested former board coordinator Shantanu Sinha Biswas, he alleged that certain officers had personally benefited from the institution while ordinary police personnel did not.
Critics, however, argue that Adhikari’s speeches have increasingly blurred the line between governance and political retaliation. Opposition leaders claim that his repeated public warnings to police officers and direct references to opposition figures risk creating an atmosphere where law enforcement may appear politically influenced rather than independent.
During his Falta rally, Adhikari made several provocative remarks directed at Jahangir Khan, mockingly referring to him as “Pushpa”. “Where is Pushpa? I have taken charge of his responsibilities,” he said while urging BJP supporters to ensure a victory margin of one lakh votes for BJP candidate Debangshu Panda.
He further declared, “No goon will be allowed to remain in this area,” and claimed he had instructed police to examine call records and WhatsApp chats linked to alleged crimes in Diamond Harbour and Falta. He also alleged that a “defeated former Chief Minister” and the “Nephew’s Personal Assistant” were responsible for oppression and corruption in the region.
Political observers believe such aggressive rhetoric may energise BJP workers, but critics warn that it could deepen political polarisation and further inflame tensions in an already sensitive constituency. TMC leaders have accused the BJP government of attempting to criminalise opposition politics through selective arrests and old cases, particularly in areas where the ruling party expects a close electoral contest.