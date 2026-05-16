Bengal: Arrests, FIRs, political rhetoric intensify ahead of crucial Falta re-poll

The political temperature in West Bengal has intensified sharply ahead of the re-election in the Falta Assembly constituency on 21 May, with fresh criminal cases, arrests and strong political rhetoric dominating the campaign trail.

The constituency has now emerged as a prestige battle for the BJP government because Falta falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency — a political stronghold of senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, who retained the seat in the recent Lok Sabha election with a margin of more than seven lakh votes.

For the BJP, making electoral inroads into Falta is being viewed as symbolically important in its attempt to weaken the TMC’s organisational dominance in the Diamond Harbour belt, long considered one of Abhishek Banerjee’s strongest political bastions. Political observers say this explains the unusually aggressive campaigning by senior BJP leaders and the heightened administrative activity in the region ahead of the 21 May re-poll.

In the middle of the controversy, Falta Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan has now been named in an FIR linked to an alleged incident from nearly nine years ago — a move the TMC leader has described as politically motivated and “completely false”.

The FIR was lodged after a local resident alleged that his house was attacked in 2017 by Jahangir Khan and several associates because he supported the BJP. The complainant further alleged that during the violence, his six-year-old daughter was struck by a stone and later died from her injuries. He claimed that despite attempting to file a police complaint at the time, the police refused to register an FIR.

Rejecting the allegations, Jahangir Khan said, “This is a lie and since the government has changed, BJP is trying to take revenge. We have approached the Calcutta High Court for justice. The then officers of the Falta police station have also denied that such an incident ever happened in their jurisdiction.”

The development comes amid growing accusations from the TMC that several of its leaders and workers are being targeted through old or revived criminal cases soon after the BJP came to power in West Bengal. Senior TMC figures have alleged that the new administration is using the police and investigative machinery to settle political scores ahead of the Falta re-election.