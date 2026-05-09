Former EC observer Subrata Gupta appointed adviser to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta was on Saturday appointed adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, according to an official notification issued by the state government.

Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had recently served as the Election Commission’s Special Roll Observer for the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise conducted ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.

A state government official said Gupta’s administrative experience and familiarity with electoral and governance systems were expected to assist the new administration in policy coordination and governance-related matters.