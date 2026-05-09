Former EC observer Subrata Gupta appointed adviser to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari
Retired IAS officer who oversaw SIR exercise before Assembly polls joins restructured Chief Minister’s Office under new BJP government
Retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta was on Saturday appointed adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, according to an official notification issued by the state government.
Gupta, a 1990-batch IAS officer, had recently served as the Election Commission’s Special Roll Observer for the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise conducted ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections.
A state government official said Gupta’s administrative experience and familiarity with electoral and governance systems were expected to assist the new administration in policy coordination and governance-related matters.
“Gupta’s vast experience is expected to help the new administration in policy coordination and governance-related matters,” the official said.
The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party)-led government also appointed IAS officer Shantanu Bala as the chief minister’s private secretary, according to a separate notification.
Bala, a 2017-batch IAS officer, was serving as Additional District Magistrate of South 24 Parganas prior to the appointment.
Another official said the move formed part of the restructuring of the Chief Minister’s Office following the change in government in the state.
Both officers have been directed to assume charge of their new assignments with immediate effect, according to the notifications.
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